FPCCI elections: UBG attracting massive support?

LAHORE: The majority of chambers of commerce and Industry and affiliated trade associations, in Punjab have openly announced to support the United Business Group panel in forthcoming Federation of Pakistan Chamber of commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Talking to media prior to their departure for Multan for campaigning here on Monday presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt ,SVP Hanif Gohar and VP candidate Malik Sohail Hussain claimed that UBG top leadership led its Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik and patron-in-chief SM Munir a couple of days ago held result oriented successful campaigns at Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot where all chambers and FPCCI affiliated trade associations of adjacent cities also attended our meetings and made public their support by reposing full confidence in the UBG policies for effectively safeguarding the interests of the business community at all levels.

Shahzad Ali Malik former President Lahore chamber and senior UBG leader said that UBG will continue to live up to the aspirations and expectations of their voters and take chambers and associations into confidence before compiling uniform proposals to be placed before government for redressal of genuine grievances being confronted by business community across the country.

In reply to a question, Malik Sohail Hussain said that if UBG voted to power, all out hectic efforts will be made on top priority for ease of doing business and government will be approached to offer more attractive package of incentives to boost export and bringing industrial revolution which he added will help improve socio economic conditions of the masses besides strengthening the national economy in addition to generating ample job opportunities for unemployed youth.

He said world over only private sector provided jobs and not governments so Prime Minister Imran Khan must attach great importance to business community and their elected representatives for sound health of national economy.

Hanif Gohar responding to a question, said that Prime Minister, federal ministers and advisors will be persuaded to include all stakeholders in the policy making process at federal and provincial levels to make them practically viable and yield positive economic impact on national economy. He stressed the urgent need to rationalise the water, gas and power tariffs to minimise the cost of production for competing global markets.

He said that all decisions were always taken by core committee and local leaders with consensus in a democratic manners.

Momin Ali Malik, Hameed Akhtar Chadda,Sheikh Riaz Ahmad, Ch Zahid Iqbal Arain, Chief Adviser Rehmat Ullah Javed, Political Adviser Waqar Ahmad Mian and others UBG leaders were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021