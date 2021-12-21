ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
PDMA prepares winter contingency plan

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Mana-gement Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared a winter contingency plan in consultation with all the stakeholders to undertake a coordinated response to minimise the loss of life and property in the events of disasters, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The plan had been made after consultation with various relevant quarters including the district administration, the provincial and federal departments and humanitarian partners in order to minimize disaster risks, identify hazards, vulnerabilities, risks and resource mapping for ensuring timely coordinated response.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that the process of winter contingency planning started from October 2021 and a web based tool was developed and data for assessing district and sector specific hazards, vulnerability and associated risks, past winter events and consequent damages, compensation paid, resource mapping, need assessment, coordination and mechanism collected through that tool.”

He added that through contingency planning, the authority would make efforts to minimise the losses likely to be caused by the winter hazards and consequent disasters.

Director Disaster Risk Management PDMA Zuhra Nigar said that PDMA had initiated the process of introducing a proactive preparedness regime under guidelines established by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for disaster risk reduction and streamlining response at provincial and district levels in coordination with all stakeholders.

She further said that based on the vulnerabilities and associated risks the districts have been categorized into very high, high, medium and low categories.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NDMA PDMA Sharif Hussain Zuhra Nigar

