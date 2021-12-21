Cold, dry weather likely to prevail

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Monday.

A very cold weather is likely to grip upper parts and north Balochistan. Dense fog is expected to prevail over plain areas of Punjab.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

In the last 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

Leh and Skardu witnessed minus -14 degrees Celsius of temperature each, Astore -10, Gupis -9, Gilgit -8, Bagrote, Kalam, Quetta, Srinagar, Dir and Hunza -6 each, Malamjabba, Rawalakot, Baramulla and, Pulwama -5 each, Bunjiabad, Shupiyan -4 each, Parachinar, Drosh and Murree -3 each.

