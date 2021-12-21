Please help birds find their food easily

The bird who dares to fall is the bird who learns to fly. It is said that birds are finding it extremely difficult to find food for themselves in Punjab because of a very high incidence of intense smog in this province. The situation has therefore forced birds to move out to other areas, including Karachi, a city of high-rise buildings. The residents of this mega city of teeming millions are requested to arrange bird feed on their rooftops in abundance so that birds have no difficulty in finding their food.

Saima Liaquat 9Karachi)

