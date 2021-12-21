Economy: role of overseas Pakistanis praised

LAHORE: Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan, Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a vital role in the development and stability of the country’s economy by sending a large amount of foreign exchange to Pakistan every year. Overseas Pakistanis conference is being organized in which overseas Pakistanis’ delegations from 80 countries of the world would participate; he said adding that this conference would give a big boost to tourism and tourism.

He expressed these views while meeting with a 13-member delegation from Japan at his office here on Monday. Malik Imran Khalil, Mohammad Shahraz, Jamshed Ahmed, Syed Faryad Shah, Malik Shahbaz Mohammad, Jawad-ur-Rehman Suhlaria, Malik Yar Mohammad, Munir, Malik Asad, Malik Shehzad, Imran Aslam, Shah Jahan Warraich, Malik Abida and others were present.

The OPC Vice-Chairman briefed the delegation about the performance statistics of the OPC and other issues related to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis along with the solution of problems. He also took the delegation on a round of various sections of the office. Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, DG Ishratullah Niazi and Director (Admin) Tanveer Majid were also present. The delegation paid tributes to the Vice Chairman for taking a personal interest in solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and appreciated the performance of his team while assuring their cooperation.

