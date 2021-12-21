ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech, finance stocks drag Hong Kong shares

Reuters 21 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed at a near 21-month low on Monday, dragged down by tech giants and financial firms, after a rate cut in China’s lending benchmark failed to lift investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.9% to 22,744.86, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.1% to 8,042.74 points.

China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) for the first time in 20 months, matching market expectations, in a bid to prop up the slowing economy.

The one-year LPR was lowered by 5 basis points, while the five-year LPR remained unchanged. “Today’s moderate cut sent a signal of Beijing’s easing bias, but its real impact will be quite limited,” said Nomura analysts.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slumped 3.2% to a new low since its inception in July 2020, with internet giants Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Meituan down between 1.8% and 2.9%.

The Hang Seng Finance Index retreated 1.3%. Some index heavyweights in finance and tech sectors such as HSBC Holdings, AIA Group and Meituan dragged the city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index lower.

Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong tumbled 4.8%. Developers Sunac China, Kaisa Group and Evergrande Group closed 17.8%, 14.1% and 9.9% lower, respectively.

Analysts said the decision to keep the five-year rate unchanged showed Beijing preferred not to use the property sector to stimulate economic growth.

Healthcare firms and consumer discretionary stocks declined over 3% each, while materials-related shares plunged 5.3%.

Hong Kong shares tech finance stocks

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Tech, finance stocks drag Hong Kong shares

Pakistan, Russia to develop financial infrastructure

LNG: govt responds to allegations

OIC-CFM session: Qureshi terms setting up of Fund ‘great success’

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Cabinet to meet today

ECC takes stock of cotton situation

July-Nov: C/A deficit yawns to $7.1bn

US special envoy meets army chief

IsDB approves $252.5m for two projects

Tarin elected Senator from KP

Read more stories