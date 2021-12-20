Mid-term yields fall as spending talks break down and Omicron spreads

Traders sent mid-term US Treasury yields lower on Monday following a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington and on concerns about the continued spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The yield on the three-year Treasury note was at 0.891%, down 3.5 basis points in morning trading. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.3 basis points at 1.3885%. Earlier in the session it reached as low as 1.353%, the lowest since Dec. 3, before recovering.

Analysts said investors partly were reacting to spending talks in Washington D.C. On Sunday US Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, said he would not support the package. Goldman Sachs trimmed its GDP forecasts and equity markets pulled back on the news.

For Treasury investors, the development likely meant the issuance of less government debt and perhaps less pressure on the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, said Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer.

As envisioned, Biden's plan was "certainly a lot of spending in an economy that doesn't need that much liquidity," Phifer said.

Long-dated yields tumble on Covid fears

In addition, surging global infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant sparked worries in financial markets, as many European nations and Britain weigh the possibility of restrictions during Christmas.

With the threat of renewed public health restrictions, "There's a lot of risk-off trading globally" said Seaport Global Holdings managing director Tom di Galoma.

The trading pushed up a closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 77 basis points, about a basis point higher than Friday's close.