ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal tests positive for Covid in latest blow for tennis legend

AFP 20 Dec 2021

MADRID: Rafael Nadal said Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to Spain from Abu Dhabi where he took part in an exhibition tournament last week.

"I am going through some unpleasant moments but I trust that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me," he wrote on Twitter.

"As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution," the 35-year-old added.

"I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments."

The Spanish former world number one had been due to fly to Melbourne later this month to compete in an ATP event ahead of the Australian Open.

The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months -- forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.

Nadal lost to another former world number one Andy Murray in an exhibition match on Friday in Abu Dhabi, his first match since August.

He then lost to Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Saturday.

Despite missing almost half the season, he finished 2021 ranked No.6 in the world after picking up two titles in Barcelona and Rome and making the semi-finals at the French Open and the quarters at the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal COVID 19 COVID positive

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Nadal tests positive for Covid in latest blow for tennis legend

US 'warmly welcomes' contributions, role of OIC

Major upset in Peshawar as JUI-F wins mayor seat

Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in IHC

KSE-100 up 1% as bulls mark return to bourse

Pakistan approves booster jabs for people aged 30, above

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable amid SBP measures to curb speculation

November: Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 85% year-on-year

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

Oil prices sink 5% on Omicron demand fears

China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months

Read more stories