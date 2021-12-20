ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.49%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.54%)
ASL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.91%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
FCCL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.09%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
FNEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.81%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.56%)
KAPCO 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.1%)
NETSOL 97.10 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.22%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
TELE 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 82.8 (1.84%)
BR30 19,198 Increased By 682.8 (3.69%)
KSE100 44,472 Increased By 571.2 (1.3%)
KSE30 17,551 Increased By 252.8 (1.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Hong Kong stocks end sharply lower

AFP 20 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended losses Friday on growing concerns about the Omicron Covid variant and Democratic senator Joe Manchin's refusal to support Joe Biden's huge social spending bill dealt a severe blow to the president's economic agenda.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.93 percent, or 447.77 points, to 22,744.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.07 percent, or 38.76 points, to 3,593.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.77 percent, or 44.74 points, to 2,478.42.

