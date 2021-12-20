Call for devising policy for management of mini-micro hydel stations

PESHAWAR: The Policy Board of the Provincial Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) has directed devising an uniform policy for the efficient management and operation of mini micro hydel power stations established by the organisation across the province.

The meeting of the PEDO Policy Board was held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Special Assistant to CM on Energy & Power Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance Ikramullah, Secretary Energy & Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary law Abid Majeed, Chief Executive Officer of PEDO Muhammad Naeem and other board members attended the meeting.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to present a detailed performance report of the Provincial Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) before the policy board in its next meeting. He has further directed the authorities concerned for necessary steps to propose amendments to the relevant law of PEDO in order to enhance its overall performance and efficiency.

The Policy Board after deliberations on the revised budget of PEDO for the financial year 2020-21 and its budget estimates for the year 2021-22, decided to refer the matter to concerned finance committee for necessary scrutiny before submission to the policy board for final approval. The forum also referred the matter regarding creation of project posts for various new Hydro Power Projects to the concerned committee for necessary scrutiny.

Similarly, the board also accorded approval to put the resignation of a private member of PEDO Policy Board to the provincial cabinet for approval and directed the authorities concerned to present a panel of candidates to the provincial cabinet for appointment against the resultantly vacant post. The PEDO Policy Board also confirmed minutes of its last meeting.

