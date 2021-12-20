Couple among three killed in accident

KARACHI: Three people, including a woman, were killed while a girl was injured in an accident in Punjab Chowrangi Underpass in Karachi on Sunday morning. The dead included husband and wife. Rescue teams reached site of the accident and shifted the injured girl to Jinnah Hospital where doctors said her condition was stable.

However, those who were killed in the incident could not be identified till the filing of this news. Police said they were investigating as to how the mishap occurred. However, it appeared that the accident took place due to over speeding as the car driver lost control and hit other vehicles, they added.