ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Winter delights’ in great demand

APP 20 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: With a sudden dip in temperatures, eateries selling ‘winter delights’ in restaurants, markets and small vendors alongside roads across the country including federal capital are doing brisk business with offering variety of warm food to attract passer-by customers.

Dozens of temporary mobile carts have been set up by vendors where winter food items are being sold. The demand of fried fish, ‘gajar ka halwa’, Kahsmiri tea, coffee, chicken soup, sajji and many other variety of winter food has increased manifold.

“Winter is the best season for sales because due to the drop in mercury, the number of customers specially youngsters were seen enjoying local traditional foods at shops”, said a shopkeeper while talking to a private news channel.

Winter is a beautiful excuse to eat more than usual so enjoy these tasty delights and leave the calorie counting for summer said a young girl while purchasing soup in local market.

Chilly weather especially at night of last few days forced the citizens to eat winter fried food to bear the sudden wave of coldness, said another customer.

Men, women and children come to these outlets to hit the cold with variety of fish which is favourite of everyone but it becomes more popular in winter season, said a roadside vendor.

A customer while commenting said that my family cannot restrain themselves from eating fish and other delights in winter due to its warm and delicious taste.

According to shopkeepers, They are receiving many orders and some want deep-fried fish, some prefer dhoodh jalebi and gajer halwa.

A vendor busy in frying fish in oil for customers at his shop also claimed that the demand of seafood increased in winter season.

Coffee ‘Winter delights’ temperatures ‘gajar ka halwa’ Kahsmiri tea chicken soup sajji winter foods

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Winter delights’ in great demand

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

Warsak Canal system: Centre refuses to release more funds for remodeling

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Afghan govt urged to abide by UN, OIC principles

OIC for immediate, unified action

Manchin gives thumbs down to Biden’s $1.75trn investment bill

EU warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

Read more stories