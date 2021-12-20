Analysis of vitamin A in edible oil: KP food authority gets devices

PESHAWAR: Nutrition International Wednesday provided devices to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) for analysis of Vitamin A in edible oil. Provincial Program Manager, Nutrition International Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah handed over the devices to Director General KP Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan, said a press release.

He said that the devices are the most advanced technology and portable to ensure compliance in the market. These equipments will strengthen the arms of KP Food safety and Halal Food Authority to ensure best quality of edible Oil to common people.

Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Shahrukh Ali Khan appreciated Nutrition International and Bill Melinda Gate Fund for providing technical support to the Authority in the form of provision of devices.

