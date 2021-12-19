Alvi highlights country’s hydro-power potential

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that Pakistan has a tremendous potential to produce 50,000-watt electricity from water.

Addressing a launch event of Mechanical Field Support (MFS) Pakistan at Governor House, Karachi, the President said Pakistan wishes to quickly go for renewable energy.

He said that the renewable energy like wind and solar are not round-the-clock producers of the electricity. He said that the baseline for supplying the energy is still the thermals, either based on coal or oil. He said that we are paying very high cost for electricity and hoped that with a better planning all systems would improve. He further said that poor planning should not be part of governments.

While congratulating the MFS, he said that it is a welcoming change that a service industry being established, which can help Pakistan to acquire a unique position in the region. He said that a new service industry is coming into existence.

He said that Pakistan has a huge number of the youth, which is being gradually channelled towards science, technology, engineering and mathematics that the world needs desperately. He further said that the government was focused to provide skills to the manpower and education at the lowest and higher levels in the country.

