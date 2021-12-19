‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

ISLAMABAD: With local government elections scheduled in 17 out of 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, today (Sunday), including provincial capital Peshawar, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appears to have quietly shelved the matter relating to the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan with his cabinet members to Peshawar, Business Recorder has learnt.

ECP inaction is in spite of the submission of a report by the District Monitoring Officer/ Regional Election Commissioner Peshawar Saeed Ahmed Khan in which he identified electoral code of conduct violation by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aides during their visit to Peshawar, it is reliably learnt.

The DMO Peshawar confirmed to this correspondent that he referred the matter to the ECP. “It’s the ECP’s discretion what action it deems appropriate regarding this issue,” he told Business Recorder, without commenting any further.

ECP Additional Director General Public Relations, Haroon Khan Shinwari, when contacted, said, “Everything that will be done — will be done by the book; as per the law.”

A senior ECP official, requesting anonymity, said the electoral body has set a “wrong precedent by sweeping this matter under the carpet.”

“The ECP imposed financial penalties on other political bigwigs, some top opposition leaders in particular, but bailed out the PM and his cronies. This gives an impression that the ECP is helpless against the very powerful,” the source said, adding that ECP’s inaction against the PM was fuelling the perception that premier’s hard-hitting stance against ECP on issues like Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and i-voting has ‘deterred’ the commission from taking on PM.

LG polls in KP: Sindh minister accuses PM of violating ECP directions

In a letter addressed directly to the PM, issued on December 8, the DMO Peshawar referred to a media report suggesting that the PM was expected to visit Peshawar the same day to launch Pakistan Card Initiative. The DMO reminded the premier of ECP’s notification from November 4 that barred all executive authorities and other public office holders from visiting any area where LG elections were taking place and announcing any development scheme, after the issuance of elections schedule.

“In view of the above, you are advised not to violate any provision of the code of conduct and instructions issued by the election commission, otherwise, legal proceedings under Section 233 and 234 of Elections Act 2017 shall be initiated against you,” the letter reads. However, the PM, accompanied by his aides, not only visited Peshawar but also announced government packages there.

The ECP can impose a maximum fine of 50,000 rupees on anyone found guilty of violating the electoral code of conduct, in exercise of its powers under Section 234 (3) of Elections Act 2017.

The ECP has the powers to disqualify any candidate from contesting LG polls if he/she is found violating electoral code of conduct more than once, under Section 234 (4) of Elections Act 2017.

On December 10, the DMOs concerned announced fines of Rs 50,000 each on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Federal Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, KP Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Khan and others— for electoral code of conduct violation ahead of KP LG polls. On October 25, ECP issued schedule for first phase of LG elections of village/neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils in 17 out of total 35 districts of KP where LG elections are taking place today.

The second phase of LG elections of village/neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils would be held in the remaining 18 districts of KP on the coming January 16.

The 17 districts where LG elections are scheduled today are: Peshawar, Buner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat. The remaining 18 districts where LG elections are scheduled on January 16 are: Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Kurram, Orakzai, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kolai Pallas, Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

