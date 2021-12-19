3 terrorists killed in Bajaur, NW: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Saturday killed a terrorist commander, Ghafoor alias Jaleel, during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, Ghafoor alias Jaleel was a close associate of Moulvi Faqir Muhammad and involved in many terrorist activities. During the exchange of fire, one soldier was injured, it added.

In another clearance operation carried out by security forces Saturday, two terrorists were killed in the Boya area of North Waziristan district, said ISPR.

These terrorists were spotted fleeing from Mohammad Khel Village towards Vezda Sar and killed during the exchange of fire, said the ISPR.