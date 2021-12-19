ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Pakistan

PPP accuses PTI govt of ‘ruining’ country

Naveed Butt 19 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan thinks that everyone has come into politics for corruption except for him.

PPP Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday claimed in her tweet: “the prime minister thinks that everyone except him has come to do corruption in politics, but the majority of the country thinks that corruption has increased in PTI government.”

“The prime minister is blaming Bhutto and the Sharif family for his three years of destruction. The rhetoric of blaming others for one’s incompetence is now badly worn out,” she said.

“You have increased the total debt of the country by 70 per cent. By taking loans of Rs20.7 trillion in three years, you are blaming others,” she maintained.

“In today’s weekly report, the overall rate of inflation has reached 19.49 per cent. Is the current government not responsible for record debt, inflation, unemployment and crises in three years? When will the government accept its responsibilities? May be they don’t realise yet that they are in government,” the PPP leader added.

Rehman said that this time people would ask Prime Minister Imran Khan about his performance in the election and he could not be excused for blaming others.

However, PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fired Imran Khan’s father after allegations of corruption against him were proved.

She said in a statement on Saturday that Imran Khan is hiding behind religion, which is his unsuccessful attempt.

She claimed that the “incompetent” prime minister has pushed the country back 30 years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Imran Khan PTI govt Sherry Rehman

