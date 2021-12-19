Administrative secretaries asked to respond to complaints daily

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the administrative secretaries to allocate one hour from 10 to 11 am daily for listening to people’s problems related to various departments.

He issued this directive while presiding over the secretaries’ conference at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The chief secretary said officers should use their authority to bring convenience to people and ensure merit and transparency in their respective departments.

He directed that the administrative secretaries should provide tenure security to the officers of their field formations and issue the transfer order before the stipulated period only over corruption or poor performance. He said there should be no delay in the cases of departmental promotions. “The administrative secretaries should hold regular meetings of the committees set up for departmental promotions. The meeting of provincial selection board would be held regularly after every two months,” he added.

The chief secretary asked the officers to perform their duties without any fear, saying that they would be given full freedom to work but there would also be accountability.

