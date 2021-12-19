Foodpanda launches new ‘Rider Kit’

KARACHI: Foodpanda exhibited its latest Rider Kit at an exciting launch event held in Karachi.

The event is a testament to foodpanda’s commitment to support the company’s biggest strength, i.e. its riders. The key features of the kit, among other things, include a newly designed jacket to protect riders from the cold weather during winters and helmet to provide additional safety during travelling. The event was attended by foodpanda’s management, top riders, restaurants vendors and home chefs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021