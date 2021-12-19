BOI chief optimistic about FDI prospects

KARACHI: Global Investment Summit is being held in March next year; people will get good news of receiving foreign direct investment (FDI) in two months.

These views were expressed by Azfar Ahsan, Chairman, Board of Investment (BOI), while addressing a luncheon at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

He said the importance of technology exchange was highlighted after COVID-19, and a policy on technology exchange is being formulated which is expected to be presented in 6 to 8 weeks.

Azfar Ahsan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s full attention was on improving economy.

He said that special desks for KATI would be set up in the Board of Investment through which the problems of Korangi industrialists would be solved on priority.

Chairman BOI invited the KATI members to visit the Board of Investment. He said that there were problems in the Board of Investment and as the fourth chairman he was trying to improve the situation.

He said that he belong to the business community and not to the bureaucracy, and has a better understanding of the business issues. “We have developed short-term and long-term plans in the economic strategy, and work on one-window and automation is in full swing.”

S M Muneer, Patron-in-Chief KATI, said that the appointment of Azfar Ahsan as Chairman Board of Investment is appreciated by business community as he belongs to the community. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had succeeded in overcoming the economic crisis during Corona due to his excellent vision.

He said that in a meeting last week, the Prime Minister requested him to form a think tank to brief him on his proposals for improving the economy. He said that a think tank has been formed at the request of the Prime Minister.

KATI President Salman Aslam welcomed BOI Chairman Azfar Ahsan and said that direct investment in the country is very important, for which the government needs to improve infrastructure and reduce production costs.

He said that appreciation of rupee was essential for stable investment. If the confidence of local investors is restored, then foreign investors will invest in the country.

On the occasion, KITE CEO Zubair Chhaya said that local investors are worried a lot. He said the country’s survival depends on the confidence of local investors.

He said that several industrial areas have been set up where investment has been made but till date there are problems of electricity, gas and land lease. He said that the country could not develop without improving Karachi.

KATI Standing Committee Chairman for Industrial Investment & Standardization Syed Farukh Mazhar said that the Board of Investment is the backbone of the economy. “We need to focus on small and medium enterprises, the government needs to formulate a better policy in this regard,” he said.

