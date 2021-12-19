ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
MQM’s Gulfaraz Khattak arrested after ATC cancels his bail

NNI 19 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Police on Saturday arrested Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan leader, Gulfaraz Khattak, after an Anti-Terrorism Court cancelled his bail in media houses attack case.

Jail Police arrested Gulfaraz Khattak Advocate, in the court premises after the ATC cancelled his bail over misbehaviour with the judge.

Some harsh words were exchanged between the accused and MQM leader Gulfraz Khattak and the esteemed judge during a cross-examination on the witness statement.

The Judge ordered the police to shift the arrested MQM leader to jail and submit report to the court.

On the contempt of court, the judge summoned a contingent of police and Rangers immediately and on the directions of the court, Boat Basin police arrested the accused.

Boat Basin police handcuffed the accused Gulfraz Khattak. The court also ordered the police to submit a report after shifting the accused to jail.

An FIR was registered against Khattak and other leaders and workers of the MQM over attack on media houses by an unruly mob after a speech of the party’s London-based supremo at Karachi Press Club.

The media houses had been ransacked as MQM workers went berserk, and resorted to violence, firing and arson on August 22, 2016 evening that left at least one person dead and a dozen others wounded.

An anti-terrorism court had indicted MQM-P leaders Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Qamar Mansoor and others in 2018, in the case pertaining to attack on media houses.

The court had also declared MQM founder and scores of other accused as absconders in the case.

ATC MQM’s Gulfaraz Khattak media houses attack case

