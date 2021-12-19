Speakers underscore need for adopting healthy lifestyle, staying close to nature

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have expressed serious concern over surge in diseases including diabetes, stroke, heart attack and others in Pakistan and called for adopting healthy lifestyle and staying close to nature, to avoid diseases.

The seminar titled ‘Creating Wealth Through Healthy Body and Mind’ organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) was addressed among others by leading Neuro-radiologist and head of first Acute Stroke Centre LGH Prof Dr Umair Rashid Chaudhry, Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan, Director Institute of Pharmacy Studies UVAS, Herbal Medicines practitioner Irfan Shahid, LCCI Executive Committee member Ms Shamim Akhter and Family Physician Dr Tariq Mian. Senior LCCI members attended the seminar in a bid to get some tips about healthy lifestyle.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021