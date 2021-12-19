ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab Zone: AUPSP team discusses medical varsities’ residency programmes

Recorder Report 19 Dec 2021

LAHORE: A delegation of Association of University Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (AUPSP) Punjab Zone led by its president Dr Wasim Humayun called on Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore Prof Javed Akram and reviewed matters related to medical universities residency programmes.

The AUPSP delegation launched Level-3 programmes (MD, MS) in Basic Sciences, the latest developments in 15 different disciplines of Clinical Level-Four programmes, University Degrees for University Examinations Supervisor ship and Research Committees.

Key issues such as removal of hurdles in immediate announcement of examinations and results were discussed on which Prof Javed Akram issued orders.

Moreover, a medical YouTube Channel was launched at the University of Health Sciences (UHS). Renowned physician and former principal of King Edward Medical College Lahore Prof Mahmood Ali Malik was the chief guest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UHS Punjab Zone residency programmes AUPSP

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab Zone: AUPSP team discusses medical varsities’ residency programmes

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

FMs, delegates arrive

5,000 security personnel deployed

OIC office in Kabul to assume responsibility

Afghanistan: All set for OIC-CFM moot today

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Read more stories