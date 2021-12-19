Punjab Zone: AUPSP team discusses medical varsities’ residency programmes

LAHORE: A delegation of Association of University Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (AUPSP) Punjab Zone led by its president Dr Wasim Humayun called on Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore Prof Javed Akram and reviewed matters related to medical universities residency programmes.

The AUPSP delegation launched Level-3 programmes (MD, MS) in Basic Sciences, the latest developments in 15 different disciplines of Clinical Level-Four programmes, University Degrees for University Examinations Supervisor ship and Research Committees.

Key issues such as removal of hurdles in immediate announcement of examinations and results were discussed on which Prof Javed Akram issued orders.

Moreover, a medical YouTube Channel was launched at the University of Health Sciences (UHS). Renowned physician and former principal of King Edward Medical College Lahore Prof Mahmood Ali Malik was the chief guest.

