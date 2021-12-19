JI chief says PTI is not different from PML-N, PPP

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq said the politics of JI has aimed to fight against the corrupt system and make Pakistan the cradle of Islam.

Speaking at the youth gathering at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Saturday, Siraj said it was highly unfortunate that the country was created for practicing Islam, but it had been run under exactly opposite system.

The al-Khidmat Pakistan - a JI non-profit organisation — held the event to motivate and train the young people for welfare work.

Addressing the youth, he said the PTI slogans of change and transform Pakistan into Madina-like-state proved pack of lies. He said the prime minister deceived the youth with the promises to create jobs for them and resolve their problems. He said instead of providing jobs, the PTI deprived millions from their livelihood due to ill-deceived policies.

The PTI, he said, was the continuation of the PML-N and the PPP and failed to deliver. He said there was a clear difference in the politics between the JI and other political parties. He said status quo and prevailing system made deep roots in the society in seven decades. The country’s economy, education, courts; banks were being run on western lines. The JI, he said, was fighting to change the system in peaceful democratic manner.

“Those who support the wrongdoers should not expect to stand in the ranks of God’s chosen servants on the Day of Resurrection,” he said, appealing the people to reject the status quo parties and tested faces to transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state.

He said the former rulers were equally responsible for the destruction of various sectors of the country. He said that the solution to all the problems lies in the implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa. He said he believed when Allah’s system comes, and then progress and prosperity will come in the country.

