ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
JI chief says PTI is not different from PML-N, PPP

Recorder Report 19 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq said the politics of JI has aimed to fight against the corrupt system and make Pakistan the cradle of Islam.

Speaking at the youth gathering at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Saturday, Siraj said it was highly unfortunate that the country was created for practicing Islam, but it had been run under exactly opposite system.

The al-Khidmat Pakistan - a JI non-profit organisation — held the event to motivate and train the young people for welfare work.

Addressing the youth, he said the PTI slogans of change and transform Pakistan into Madina-like-state proved pack of lies. He said the prime minister deceived the youth with the promises to create jobs for them and resolve their problems. He said instead of providing jobs, the PTI deprived millions from their livelihood due to ill-deceived policies.

The PTI, he said, was the continuation of the PML-N and the PPP and failed to deliver. He said there was a clear difference in the politics between the JI and other political parties. He said status quo and prevailing system made deep roots in the society in seven decades. The country’s economy, education, courts; banks were being run on western lines. The JI, he said, was fighting to change the system in peaceful democratic manner.

“Those who support the wrongdoers should not expect to stand in the ranks of God’s chosen servants on the Day of Resurrection,” he said, appealing the people to reject the status quo parties and tested faces to transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state.

He said the former rulers were equally responsible for the destruction of various sectors of the country. He said that the solution to all the problems lies in the implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa. He said he believed when Allah’s system comes, and then progress and prosperity will come in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP PTI politics JI chief

