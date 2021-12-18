ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 12 killed, several injured as blast rocks Karachi's Shershah area

  • Building of a bank nearby has also been severely damaged
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Dec 2021

At least 12 people were killed while several others were injured in a blast near the Shershah Paracha Chowk, Karachi, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

In a tweet, Karachi Administrator and Advisor to Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Murtaza Wahab, said that 10 dead bodies have been recovered while 11 people have been injured in the blast.

He further said that investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of the blast and necessary treatment is being provided to the injured.

Initial reports indicate the toll could rise with video footage suggesting severe damage.

A building of a bank nearby has also been damaged, and authorities fear people trapped under the debris. The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital.

The nature and cause for the blast are not yet known. Police suspect that the accumulation of gases in the drain underneath the building caused the blast. A bomb disposal unit has also arrived at the location of the blast.

Police and Rangers officials have cordoned off the area.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

Karachi Karachi blast sher shah chowk

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

At least 12 killed, several injured as blast rocks Karachi's Shershah area

Confident OIC meeting will reach consensus on Afghanistan: Qureshi

Jul-Nov textile group exports up 28.41pc YoY

Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidy Programme: Rs106.102bn approved by ECC

New web portal for non-filers on the cards

Over 7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 44% YoY: PCGA

Discontinuation of gas to hit textile exports in a big way

Small hydropower projects unable to arrange financing

Target surpassed: Nov tax collection reaches Rs476bn mark

PM says Sehat Card ‘unique’ facility

Read more stories