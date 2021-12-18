At least 12 killed, several injured as blast rocks Karachi's Shershah area

At least 12 people were killed while several others were injured in a blast near the Shershah Paracha Chowk, Karachi, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

In a tweet, Karachi Administrator and Advisor to Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Murtaza Wahab, said that 10 dead bodies have been recovered while 11 people have been injured in the blast.

He further said that investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of the blast and necessary treatment is being provided to the injured.

Initial reports indicate the toll could rise with video footage suggesting severe damage.

A building of a bank nearby has also been damaged, and authorities fear people trapped under the debris. The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital.

The nature and cause for the blast are not yet known. Police suspect that the accumulation of gases in the drain underneath the building caused the blast. A bomb disposal unit has also arrived at the location of the blast.

Police and Rangers officials have cordoned off the area.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly