ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Tahir Amin 18 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended December 16, 2021 recorded an increase of 0.55 percent due to increase in the prices of masoor (4.11 percent), salt (3.70 percent), pulse gram (2.08 percent), bananas (1.69 percent), mustard oil (1.35 percent), maash (1.32 percent), and electricity for Q1 (10.37 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 19.49 percent mainly due to increase in electricity (83.95 percent, LPG (65.26 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (60.37 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (57.56 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (55.62 percent), mustard oil (55.60 percent), washing soap (45.75 percent), petrol (35.42 percent), chilies powdered (32.24 percent), masoor (29.52 percent), and diesel (26.72 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of onions (28.72 percent), moong (24.87 percent), chicken (16.09 percent), tomatoes (14.76 percent), potatoes (14.58 percent), and eggs (9.86 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 167.24 percent during the week ended December 9, 2021 to 168.16 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 0.45 percent, 0.98 percent, 0.43 percent, 0.11 percent, and 0.30 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.34 percent) items increased, 15 (29.41 percent) items decreased, and 19 (37.25 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include electricity charges for q1 per unit (10.37 percent), masoor (4.11 percent), salt powdered (3.70 percent), pulse gram (2.08 percent), bananas (1.69 percent), mustard oil (1.35 percent), maash (1.32 percent), Sufi washing soap (1.23 percent), shirting (0.97 percent), firewood whole 40kg (0.92 percent), cooked beef (0.81 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.69 percent), bread plain (0.43 percent), garlic (0.42 percent), cooked daal (0.39 percent), toilet soap (0.30 percent), and rice irri-6/9 (0.13 percent).

The commodities, which recorded decrease in their prices during the period under review include potatoes (15.52 percent), tomatoes (12.65 percent), chicken (5.94 percent), onions (3.94 percent), hi-speed diesel (3.48 percent), petrol super (3.40 percent), eggs (1.69 percent), gur (1.34 percent), sugar (1.29 percent), chilies powder (0.57 percent), beef with bone (0.54 percent), moong (0.37 percent), rice basmati broken (0.20 percent), mutton (0.15 percent), and wheat flour bag 20kg (0.04 percent).

The commodities, which prices remained unchanged during the period included milk fresh, curd, powdered milk, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch, tea Lipton Yellow Label, tea prepared, cigarettes Capstan, long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, gas charges, energy saver, match box, LPG, and telephone call charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PBS Sensitive Price Indicator LPG SPI

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Jul-Nov FDI grows 12pc YoY

Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidy Programme: Rs106.102bn approved by ECC

SC restores sacked employees

Money laundering case: Shehbaz cannot escape punishment: Fawad

New web portal for non-filers on the cards

Discontinuation of gas to hit textile exports in a big way

IMF pulls out of Brazil

Small hydropower projects unable to arrange financing

Target surpassed: Nov tax collection reaches Rs476bn mark

Read more stories