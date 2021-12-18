ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five killed, 8 injured in accidents: Thick smog blankets Punjab; flight, train operations disrupted

INP 18 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The central and southern areas of Punjab remained blanketed by smog Friday, which resulted in disruption of flight and train operations in some cities of the province.

Several flights from the Lahore and Sialkot airports faced delays due to the critical smog situation. Four flights scheduled for Lahore were diverted to Islamabad. The schedule of trains from Karachi and Quetta was also affected.

Meanwhile, motorways were blocked for traffic at different spots after reports of several traffic accidents. M2 from Bhera, M4 from Shershah to Shamkot and M5 from the Jalalpur interchange to Shershah and from Rohri to Guddu have been blocked.

The Motorway Police have advised the citizens to drive safe and avoid unnecessary travel.

Three people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Bahawalpur, while two others were killed and seven were wounded when a car plunged into a river in Gujranwala. Lahore has consistently been ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world on the Air Quality Index for some time now.

Punjab smog flight operations

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Five killed, 8 injured in accidents: Thick smog blankets Punjab; flight, train operations disrupted

Jul-Nov FDI grows 12pc YoY

Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidy Programme: Rs106.102bn approved by ECC

SC restores sacked employees

Money laundering case: Shehbaz cannot escape punishment: Fawad

New web portal for non-filers on the cards

Discontinuation of gas to hit textile exports in a big way

IMF pulls out of Brazil

Small hydropower projects unable to arrange financing

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Target surpassed: Nov tax collection reaches Rs476bn mark

Read more stories