Japan’s assistance projects: consulate general organises media tour

KARACHI: The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi organized the ODA Press Tour on 16th December, in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in which a group of journalists from various media houses participated.

The purpose of the ODA Press Tour was to increase the local media’s awareness on Japanese Government Assistance Projects and its initiatives in Pakistan, thereby informing the people of Pakistan about Japan’s contribution towards Pakistan’s development in various fields such as education, agriculture and human security. The journalists, accompanied by both Consulate and JICA staff, undertook a full-day tour, visiting three project sites in Karachi city.

The first site visited was the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Karachi, where the Japanese Grant for “The Project for Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi” was implemented. This entailed the construction of a new meteorological radar tower and the upgrading of its radar system in 2020, the aim of which was improving meteorological observational capacity of the PMD, thereby aiding in the forecasting and early warning of natural disasters such as tropical cyclone and floods.

Indus Hospital, situated in Korangi district, was provided medical equipment including a paediatric ICU bed in 2016 under the grant assistant scheme by the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi. The maternal and child mortality rate has been decreasing in Pakistan in recent years, but the uptrend is still very slow. This project provided equipment for pregnant women and children who require advanced medical facilities.

In tandem with JICA’s project, media personnel were taken to a school in Mehran Town, Korangi district. Under “Advancing Quality Alternative Learning Project (AQAL)-II”, JICA developed an Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) with the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department to fulfil the needs of out-of-school children and youths. In cooperation with the NGO World Foundation, JICA implements its ALP program in economically vulnerable areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021