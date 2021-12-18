Oil prices on track for weekly loss on Omicron uncertainty

LONDON: Oil prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track for a weekly loss, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears that new restrictions may hit fuel demand.

Brent crude was down $1.54, or 2%, at $73.48 a barrel at 1510 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $1.51, or 2%, to $70.87 a barrel.

In Denmark, South Africa and Britain, the number of new Omicron cases has been doubling every two days. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday her government would propose new restrictions to limit its spread.

In the United States, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has led some companies to pause plans to get workers back into offices.

“Messages of caution and warnings of a worsening COVID wave are starting to ring louder with the approach of the year-end holiday season, dampening market sentiment,” said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.

“Crude may remain in a holding pattern, albeit with plenty of price volatility around the mean, in holiday-thinned trading over the next couple of weeks.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together known as OPEC+, have said they could meet before their scheduled Jan. 4 meeting if changes in the demand outlook warrant a review of their plans to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in January.

“We could see further consolidation around $70 in the coming sessions as we learn more about Omicron, what restrictions it will bring, and whether OPEC+ will react,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

But despite the Omicron threats to demand, Goldman Sachs said on Friday the new variant had had limited impact on mobility or oil demand, adding that it expected oil consumption to hit record highs in 2022 and 2023.

Oil prices have also retreated from multi-year highs earlier in the fourth quarter on improved supplies.