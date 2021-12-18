KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Lalpir Power Ltd 31.12.2021 10% (ii) - - - 24.12.2021 Year End to 27.12.2021 Pakgen Power Ltd 31.12.2021 10% (ii) - - - 24.12.2021 Year End to 27.12.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021