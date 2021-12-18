Markets
18 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Lalpir Power Ltd 31.12.2021 10% (ii) - - - 24.12.2021
Year End to 27.12.2021
Pakgen Power Ltd 31.12.2021 10% (ii) - - - 24.12.2021
Year End to 27.12.2021
===============================================================================================================
