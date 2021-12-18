ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 18 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF DEC 2021 & JAN 2022
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
20-12-2021   Monday       22-12-2021    Wednesday
21-12-2021   Tuesday      23-12-2021     Thursday
22-12-2021   Wednesday    24-12-2021       Friday
23-12-2021   Thursday     27-12-2021       Monday
24-12-2021   Friday       28-12-2021      Tuesday
27-12-2021   Monday       29-12-2021    Wednesday
28-12-2021   Tuesday      30-12-2021     Thursday
29-12-2021   Wednesday    31-12-2021       Friday
30-12-2021   Thursday     04-01-2022      Tuesday
31-12-2021   Friday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

  • Due to Bank Holiday on Monday, 3rd January 2022, Merged Settlement will take place on Tuesday, 4th January 2022 for the trading days of 30th and 31st December, 2021.

PSX Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

