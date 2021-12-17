ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher on industrials, financials boost

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, after two straight sessions of losses, helped by industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index was up 0.64% at 11,753.44 points. For the week, the index rose 3.2% in its second straight weekly gain.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Senkadagala Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, climbing 2% and 25%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was about 4.80 billion rupees ($23.88 million), according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, industrials drag

Trading volume rose to 314.1 million shares from 234.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 354.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 758 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 577,724, and deaths rose by 21 to 14,698, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.30% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

