ANL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2%)
ASC 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.73%)
ASL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.97%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FCCL 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.09%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
FNEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
GGGL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
GGL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.93%)
HUMNL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.17%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.94%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.89%)
NETSOL 92.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PACE 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
PAEL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.18%)
TELE 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.86%)
TRG 106.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
WTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
BR100 4,520 Increased By 45.5 (1.02%)
BR30 18,605 Increased By 258.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 43,949 Increased By 218.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,306 Increased By 91.7 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Gazprom expects to strengthen its position in Europe's gas market

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: Russian energy giant Gazprom expects to strengthen its position in Europe's pipeline gas market and does not see an additional influx of sea-borne liquefied natural gas to the region, a company manager said on Friday.

Gazprom accounts for more than a third of gas sales in Europe.

Speaking at an online conference, Kiril Polous, in charge of Gazprom's long-term development programmes, also said a decline in Europe's own gas production was one of the reasons behind surging natural gas prices.

