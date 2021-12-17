ANL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
ASC 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.94%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.3%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.66%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.75%)
FFBL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
GGGL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.89%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KAPCO 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
NETSOL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.62%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.42%)
PAEL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.68%)
POWER 6.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.87%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
TELE 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
TRG 104.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.74%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,506 Increased By 31.7 (0.71%)
BR30 18,487 Increased By 140.5 (0.77%)
KSE100 43,883 Increased By 152.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 65.4 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Omicron jitters, mixed central bank decisions drag European shares lower

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

European shares slipped on Friday, as risk appetite took a hit on uncertainties about how the swiftly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant would impact growth in 2022 and mixed outcomes from some of the major central banks' policy meetings.

The STOXX 600 dropped 0.4% as of 0814 GMT, erasing sharp gains from Thursday as the European Central Bank only slightly reined in monetary policy support, while the Bank of England hiked rates and the US Federal Reserve signalled plans to tighten rates in 2022.

Asian stocks tested 13-month lows and Wall Street saw a mixed session overnight, with tech stocks ending sharply lower.

European tech stocks also fell 1.1%, but auto stocks led losses, followed by oil stocks tracking lower crude prices on concerns that surging Omicron cases could affect global fuel demand.

Airbus gained 0.4%, after completing its third big win in 36 hours at the expense of rival Boeing with a deal to supply 100 narrow-body jets to Air France-KLM subsidiaries, in the airline group's largest purchase based on number of jets.

Italian diagnostics firm DiaSorin slumped 7.4%, after it forecast weaker 2022 sales as COVID-19 revenues plunged nearly 60%.

European shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Omicron jitters, mixed central bank decisions drag European shares lower

UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on 'peoples' self-determination': FO

Winter vacations to start from January 3: NCOC

Hammad dismisses media reports, says enough POL stocks in country

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

HSBC fined $85mn for UK anti-money laundering failings

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 3.56pc YoY

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

Read more stories