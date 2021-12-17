Winter vacations to start from January 3: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Friday that winter vacations will start from January 3.

"During today’s NCOC session, it is decided that Winter vacation in education sector will start from 3rd January 22 apart from Fog / Smog hit districts of Pakistan," NCOC tweeted.

"Federating units will issue notifications accordingly."

On Tuesday, the Inter-provincial Education Ministers Conference had agreed on the proposal that educational institutions across the country would remain closed from December 25 to January 5.

According to an official statement, recommendations were sought by all provincial ministers regarding the winter break during the meeting. The centre and all the provinces, except Sindh, had agreed to grant winter vacations from December 25 to January 5.

A final decision is left on the NCOC, the statement added.

Last week, the Sindh government had announced winter holidays from December 20 to January 1, 2022.

The approval was given in the meeting of the Steering Committee on Education that met in Karachi, chaired by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

Earlier, the recommendations for winter vacations were forwarded suggesting from December 20 to January 3.