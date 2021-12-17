ANL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
ASC 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.94%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.3%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.82%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
FNEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
GGGL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
GGL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.06%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
NETSOL 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.42%)
PAEL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.68%)
POWER 6.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.87%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
TELE 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 104.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.74%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.35%)
BR100 4,506 Increased By 31.7 (0.71%)
BR30 18,487 Increased By 140.5 (0.77%)
KSE100 43,883 Increased By 152.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 65.4 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Winter vacations to start from January 3: NCOC

  • NCOC says federating units will issue notifications accordingly
BR Web Desk 17 Dec 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Friday that winter vacations will start from January 3.

"During today’s NCOC session, it is decided that Winter vacation in education sector will start from 3rd January 22 apart from Fog / Smog hit districts of Pakistan," NCOC tweeted.

"Federating units will issue notifications accordingly."

On Tuesday, the Inter-provincial Education Ministers Conference had agreed on the proposal that educational institutions across the country would remain closed from December 25 to January 5.

Winter vacations to start from January: NCOC

According to an official statement, recommendations were sought by all provincial ministers regarding the winter break during the meeting. The centre and all the provinces, except Sindh, had agreed to grant winter vacations from December 25 to January 5.

A final decision is left on the NCOC, the statement added.

Last week, the Sindh government had announced winter holidays from December 20 to January 1, 2022.

The approval was given in the meeting of the Steering Committee on Education that met in Karachi, chaired by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

Earlier, the recommendations for winter vacations were forwarded suggesting from December 20 to January 3.

Pakistan NCOC Sindh winter vacations

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Winter vacations to start from January 3: NCOC

UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on 'peoples' self-determination': FO

Hammad dismisses media reports, says enough POL stocks in country

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

HSBC fined $85mn for UK anti-money laundering failings

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 3.56pc YoY

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

Read more stories