UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on 'peoples' self-determination': FO

  • FO says adoption will provide the people of IIOJK hope in their just struggle for self-determination
BR Web Desk 17 Dec 2021

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted the Pakistan-sponsored resolution 'Universal realization of the right of the peoples to self-determination'.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the resolution was co-sponsored by 72 countries from all regions.

"The resolution unequivocally supports the right of self-determination for all peoples under subjugation, alien domination and foreign occupation. This includes the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the FO said.

"Due to the universal character of the right to self-determination and its continued applicability in situations of foreign occupation and intervention, this resolution secured the support of all UN member states."

Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killings of another 2 Kashmiris in IIOJK

The FO said that this affirmation by the assembly serves to preserve the legitimacy of the freedom struggle of people under colonial and foreign occupation. It offers hope that destinies will be decided in accordance with the principles of justice enshrined in the UN Charter, UN resolutions and international law, FO added.

The FO said that the adoption of this resolution will provide the people of IIOJK hope in their just struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian oppression and occupation.

India Pakistan Kashmir UN

