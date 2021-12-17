South Korea stocks end higher on strong foreign inflows, post third weekly gains

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, as strong buying by foreign investors offset more hawkish-than-expected moves from major central banks, while Omicron coronavirus variant fears also weighed on sentiment.

** Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 11.32 points, or 0.38%, at 3,017.73, extending gains to a third straight day.

** It rose 0.25% on a weekly basis, marking the third week of gains. ** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.26%, while peer SK Hynix fell 1.61%. Platform company Naver slid 0.77%.

** The Bank of England surprised markets with a rate hike, while the European Central Bank trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, adopting more hawkish stances than expected.

** The country will reinstate stricter social distancing rules from Saturday, limiting private gatherings and working hours of businesses, as it continued to report near record daily virus cases.

** The government will prepare a new 4.3 trillion won ($3.6 billion) stimulus package to help support small-sized and self-employed businesses hurt by the tougher COVID-19 curbs.

** On the main KOSPI board, foreigners bought net 509.8 billion won ($431.02 million) worth of shares.

** The won ended at 1,180.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,182.7 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.2.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 109.28.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.773%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 2.156%.