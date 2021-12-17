ANL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
ASC 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.94%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.3%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.66%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.75%)
FFBL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
GGGL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.89%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KAPCO 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
NETSOL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.62%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.42%)
PAEL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.68%)
POWER 6.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.87%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
TELE 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
TRG 104.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.74%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,506 Increased By 31.7 (0.71%)
BR30 18,487 Increased By 140.5 (0.77%)
KSE100 43,883 Increased By 152.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 65.4 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
South Korea stocks end higher on strong foreign inflows, post third weekly gains

  • Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose
Reuters 17 Dec 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, as strong buying by foreign investors offset more hawkish-than-expected moves from major central banks, while Omicron coronavirus variant fears also weighed on sentiment.

** Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 11.32 points, or 0.38%, at 3,017.73, extending gains to a third straight day.

** It rose 0.25% on a weekly basis, marking the third week of gains. ** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.26%, while peer SK Hynix fell 1.61%. Platform company Naver slid 0.77%.

** The Bank of England surprised markets with a rate hike, while the European Central Bank trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, adopting more hawkish stances than expected.

** The country will reinstate stricter social distancing rules from Saturday, limiting private gatherings and working hours of businesses, as it continued to report near record daily virus cases.

** The government will prepare a new 4.3 trillion won ($3.6 billion) stimulus package to help support small-sized and self-employed businesses hurt by the tougher COVID-19 curbs.

** On the main KOSPI board, foreigners bought net 509.8 billion won ($431.02 million) worth of shares.

** The won ended at 1,180.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,182.7 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.2.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 109.28.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.773%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 2.156%.

South Korean shares

