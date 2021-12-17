ANL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
ASC 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.94%)
ASL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.6%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.66%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.75%)
FFBL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
GGGL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
GGL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.35%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.67%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
KAPCO 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.94%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.31%)
NETSOL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.62%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.42%)
PAEL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.15%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.88%)
TELE 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
TRG 104.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.55%)
UNITY 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,508 Increased By 33.5 (0.75%)
BR30 18,516 Increased By 169.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,886 Increased By 154.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,276 Increased By 62.2 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hammad dismisses media reports, says enough POL stocks in country

  • Energy minister says stock worth 28 days of consumption available for petrol
BR Web Desk 17 Dec 2021

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday dismissed reports regarding shortage of petroleum products in the country.

The minister took to social media, saying that there was no risk of shortage.

“Contrary to some media reports, there is no risk of shortage of POL products in the country,” Azhar said on his Twitter handle. He further said that Pakistan has stocks of 27 days for diesel and 28 days for petrol consumption in the country.

“This is the highest stock level since last many years,” the minister said.

The rebuttal comes after the Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) and Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to allow them to procure oil products both from local refineries (as per allocated quota) and international market.

In the letter written by OMAC Chairman Tariq Wazir Ali, the federal government was informed that their high-volume business cannot operate without proper government support and cooperation of other related departments.

Local refineries, global market: OMAP seeks permission to procure oil products

“For the last one year we have pummeled every door individually and collectively but the result is a cipher. In spite of the fact that we are working in full concurrence of Ogra rules and regulations, paying fees, dues, penalties (if any) regularly, invested billions of rupees on storage, contributed in national exchequer with huge taxes and duties but we are deprived of our rights to work freely,” the letter read.

PRL temporarily shuts down operations

On Thursday, Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it has temporarily shut down its refinery operations due to operational and ullage constraints.

“The operations will remain halted until the situation improves,” the notice said.

Meanwhile, Hammad, regarding refineries facing the issue of sale of furnace oil, said that furnace oil-based power plants have not run in November or December till now as per merit order.

“However, they are required to keep stocks of FO for which the power division is coordinating with them,” he said.

Pakistan Hammad Azhar Oil refineries POL shortage

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Hammad dismisses media reports, says enough POL stocks in country

UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on 'peoples' self-determination': FO

Winter vacations to start from January 3: NCOC

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

HSBC fined $85mn for UK anti-money laundering failings

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 3.56pc YoY

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

Read more stories