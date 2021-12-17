ANL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
ASC 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.25%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.22%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
BYCO 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.53%)
FFBL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.66%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.18%)
NETSOL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.47%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
PAEL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
TRG 106.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.36%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 37.8 (0.84%)
BR30 18,582 Increased By 235.3 (1.28%)
KSE100 43,931 Increased By 200.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,299 Increased By 84.4 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ dials back pandemic funding as global central banks eye post-COVID era

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan on Friday dialed back emergency pandemic-funding but maintained ultra-loose policy and extended financial relief for small firms, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks for the foreseeable future.

The BOJ's decision, underpinned by cautious optimism that the economic damage wrought by coronavirus crisis is gradually healing, came hours after Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic.

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank also moved towards rolling back crisis-era stimulus, though at varying degrees reflecting their differing views - as well as uncertainty - on the surge in global inflation.

Fears over the recent rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have also complicated the challenge for policymakers, whose monetary plans for a post-pandemic economic revival have been disturbed.

"The bigger picture is that in a week where the Fed signalled several rate hikes next year and the Norges Bank and the Bank of England raised interest rates, the BOJ sounded strikingly dovish," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.

"The upshot is that the Bank of Japan will remain among the few central banks that won't tighten policy for the foreseeable future."

In a widely expected decision, the BOJ on Friday maintained its short-term rate target at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0%.

The BOJ also extended by six months a March 2022 deadline for its pandemic-relief loan scheme with tweaks to conditions, to ensure commercial banks keep channeling funds to small firms.

But it decided to slow purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper to pre-pandemic levels from April, in a nod to sharp improvements in big firms' financial conditions.

"Financial conditions in Japan have improved on the whole, despite the continued significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on domestic and overseas economies," the BOJ said in a statement accompanying the decision.

The BOJ maintained its assessment Japan's economy was picking up as a trend, but cautioned that developments surrounding the pandemic and supply constraints have clouded the outlook.

That uncertainty, with Japan's consumer inflation stuck well below its 2% target and the economic recovery still fragile, makes it a near certain bet that the BOJ will likely maintain easy monetary policy much longer than its major counterparts.

The fastest major central bank following in the footsteps of BOE could be the Fed, which said this week it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point rate hikes next year.

Bank of Japan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ dials back pandemic funding as global central banks eye post-COVID era

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Biden warns of 'winter of death' for unvaccinated as Omicron spreads

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Read more stories