Colombia central bank seen likely to raise rate by 50bp, perhaps more

BOGOTA: Colombia's central bank board is set to raise borrowing costs to 3% or more at its final meeting of the year on Friday, as policymakers look to tamp down rising inflation amid a recent increase in the minimum wage for 2022.

Twenty-one analysts said in a survey last week that a majority of the seven-member board is likely to back a half-point increase, though some will support a more gradual 25 basis point rise.

If a 50 basis point rise wins the day, the board will have raised borrowing costs by 125 basis points since September.

"From our point of view, the central bank remains reluctant to admit that inflation will be larger than originally planned," said Felipe Klein, BNP Paribas economist for Colombia and Chile. "We believe there will be a 50 basis point increase to 3%, but there is uncertainty over the tone in which that change will be expressed."

Inflation reached 5.26% in the 12 months to November, well above from the central bank's long-term 3% target, and may be apt to increase further after the government approved a minimum wage increase of 10.07% for 2022.

The uptick in the minimum wage, nearly three times the raise implemented for this year, could provoke a larger increase in the rate.

The government raised its growth projection for 2021 to 9.7% this week, though it remains below the central bank's prediction of 9.8%.

"Greater recovery, increases in local and international inflation, higher rates in the region and the surprise of the minimum wage are some ingredients to justify a larger increase in the local interest rate," said Julian Cardenas, a strategist at pension fund Proteccion, who spoke following the minimum wage increase this week. "In December we expect an increase of 75 basis points."

Central banks around Latin America are sharply hiking rates. Mexico raised its rate by a surprise 50 basis points on Thursday, also on inflation concerns, while Chile raised its borrowing costs by a 20-year high of 125 points and Brazil increased its by 150.

Analysts predict the Colombian rate will be raised again in January and close 2022 at 5%.