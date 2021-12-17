ANL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
ASC 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.65%)
ASL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.93%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.49%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.33%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.31%)
NETSOL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PACE 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
PAEL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.82%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
SNGP 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.45%)
TELE 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
TRG 106.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.33%)
UNITY 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
WTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 35.2 (0.79%)
BR30 18,583 Increased By 236.2 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,907 Increased By 175.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,285 Increased By 70.4 (0.41%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Colombia central bank seen likely to raise rate by 50bp, perhaps more

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

BOGOTA: Colombia's central bank board is set to raise borrowing costs to 3% or more at its final meeting of the year on Friday, as policymakers look to tamp down rising inflation amid a recent increase in the minimum wage for 2022.

Twenty-one analysts said in a survey last week that a majority of the seven-member board is likely to back a half-point increase, though some will support a more gradual 25 basis point rise.

If a 50 basis point rise wins the day, the board will have raised borrowing costs by 125 basis points since September.

"From our point of view, the central bank remains reluctant to admit that inflation will be larger than originally planned," said Felipe Klein, BNP Paribas economist for Colombia and Chile. "We believe there will be a 50 basis point increase to 3%, but there is uncertainty over the tone in which that change will be expressed."

Inflation reached 5.26% in the 12 months to November, well above from the central bank's long-term 3% target, and may be apt to increase further after the government approved a minimum wage increase of 10.07% for 2022.

The uptick in the minimum wage, nearly three times the raise implemented for this year, could provoke a larger increase in the rate.

The government raised its growth projection for 2021 to 9.7% this week, though it remains below the central bank's prediction of 9.8%.

"Greater recovery, increases in local and international inflation, higher rates in the region and the surprise of the minimum wage are some ingredients to justify a larger increase in the local interest rate," said Julian Cardenas, a strategist at pension fund Proteccion, who spoke following the minimum wage increase this week. "In December we expect an increase of 75 basis points."

Central banks around Latin America are sharply hiking rates. Mexico raised its rate by a surprise 50 basis points on Thursday, also on inflation concerns, while Chile raised its borrowing costs by a 20-year high of 125 points and Brazil increased its by 150.

Analysts predict the Colombian rate will be raised again in January and close 2022 at 5%.

Colombia's central bank

