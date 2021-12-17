ANL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
ASC 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.25%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.22%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
BYCO 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.53%)
FFBL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.66%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.18%)
NETSOL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.47%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
PAEL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
TRG 106.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.36%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 37.8 (0.84%)
BR30 18,582 Increased By 235.3 (1.28%)
KSE100 43,931 Increased By 200.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,299 Increased By 84.4 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices set for best week in five after Fed decision

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

Gold prices climbed on Friday, poised for their best week since mid-November, as the dollar weakened after the US Federal Reserve decided to withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus in response to fight broadening inflationary risks.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,802.87 per ounce, as of 0323 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,802.60. The metal has risen 1.1% so far in the week, heading for its first weekly gain in five.

The dollar index remained under pressure after hitting a one-week low in the previous session, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. The benchmark 10-year yield dropped 3.8% so far in the week.

Gold anchors near two-week low

"The gold market is benefiting from high inflation, which is outweighing the Fed's hawkish stance. US 10-year real yield moved deeper into negative territory, keeping the investment backdrop supportive," ANZ analysts said in a research note.

"Should negative interest rates stay longer than expected, it should favour investor demand for gold."

Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the US central bank also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus.

The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to taper its corporate debt purchases to pre-pandemic levels and scale back some of its emergency funding scheme upon reaching the March 2022 deadline.

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which bears no interest.

The US Fed said it would pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022 as the economy nears full employment and the Fed copes with a surge of inflation.

Silver dipped 0.1% to $22.44 per ounce, platinum was flat at $936.01, and palladium rose 1.2% to $1,750.57.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices set for best week in five after Fed decision

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Biden warns of 'winter of death' for unvaccinated as Omicron spreads

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Read more stories