ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.6%)
ASC 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.18%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.73%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.66%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.97%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.75%)
NETSOL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
PAEL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.15%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
TRG 106.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
UNITY 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.72%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,510 Increased By 35.8 (0.8%)
BR30 18,578 Increased By 231.5 (1.26%)
KSE100 43,927 Increased By 196.1 (0.45%)
KSE30 17,297 Increased By 82.7 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold to hover below $1,805

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold faces a resistance at $1,805 per ounce, it may hover below this level for one day or retrace into $1,785-$1,793 range.

The resistance is identified as the 161.8% projection level of a wave c from $1,753.30, the third wave of an irregular flat from the Dec. 2 low of $1,761.19. It is supposed to end around $1,805.

A rising trendline also establishes a resistance at $1,805, making a drop more likely. A break above this level may lead to a gain to $1,817.

Spot gold may fall to $1,758; bounce complete

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a similar resistance at $1,803, which is working together with the other two barriers on the hourly chart to stop a further rise.

From a longer perspective, gold is consolidating within a bearish wedge, which suggests a target of $1,700. There is no confirmation on the completion of the bounce yet. The bold speculation is it may end around $1,803.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold to hover below $1,805

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Biden warns of 'winter of death' for unvaccinated as Omicron spreads

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Read more stories