ANL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
ASC 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.41%)
ASL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.93%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.66%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.31%)
NETSOL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
PAEL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.82%)
POWER 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
TRG 106.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
UNITY 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.72%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 35.4 (0.79%)
BR30 18,580 Increased By 232.8 (1.27%)
KSE100 43,907 Increased By 175.7 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,285 Increased By 70.7 (0.41%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

Andy Murray said he is relishing the opportunity of facing Rafa Nadal for the first time in more than five years with the pair due to meet in Abu Dhabi later on Friday.

Murray, 34, beat Dan Evans 6-3 6-2 on Thursday and will face Nadal for a spot in the final of the exhibition event -- his first meeting with the Spaniard since the 2016 Madrid Open semi-final when the Scot won 7-5 6-4.

Nadal, 35, last competed in August and has spent four months on the sidelines with a foot injury. He also struggled with back problems earlier in the year.

"I think the last time we played was five or six years ago, it's a really long time. It shows the sort if struggles that I've been through for a few years, and him more recently. It'll be nice to play each other again," said Murray, who had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019.

"I want to be playing these guys in the biggest competitions again, that's something that motivates me ... Hopefully we can put on a good performance for a couple of old guys."

Andy Murray

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Biden warns of 'winter of death' for unvaccinated as Omicron spreads

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Read more stories