ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.6%)
ASC 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.18%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.73%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.66%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.97%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.75%)
NETSOL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
PAEL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.15%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
TRG 106.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
UNITY 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.72%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,510 Increased By 35.8 (0.8%)
BR30 18,578 Increased By 231.5 (1.26%)
KSE100 43,927 Increased By 196.1 (0.45%)
KSE30 17,297 Increased By 82.7 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan flat for the week as Beijing seeks to tame its rise

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: The Chinese yuan weakened slightly against the dollar on Friday, and was on track to end the week little changed, after Beijing took steps to rein in appreciation expectations.

Meanwhile, a busy week for major central banks heralded the beginning of the end pandemic-era stimulus and threatens to put downward pressure on the Chinese currency.

The yuan was changing hands at 6.3699 per dollar at midday, 9 pips weaker from the previous late session close, after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set a slightly lower midpoint.

China has taken several measures over the past weeks to tame the yuan's rapid rise, which last week took the currency to the highest level against the greenback in 3-1/2 years.

The central bank had announced a hike in the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio, which took effect this week.

And on Wednesday, regulators granted fresh quotas worth $3.5 billion under a key outbound investment scheme.

In addition, the PBOC in November recorded its biggest net purchase of foreign exchange in more than six years, a move that could help stem yuan's rise.

Traders expect volatility to be low in yuan trading throughout the rest of the year.

In his latest comment, Guan Tao, global chief economist at BOC International and a former foreign exchange regulator, said the yuan faces a lot of uncertainties next year, with export performance largely dependent on the pandemic and other countries' economic conditions.

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy ultra-loose on Friday but dialed back some emergency pandemic-funding, less than 48 hours after the US Federal Reserve signaled an imminent end to stimulus as policymakers respond to soaring global inflation.

And on Thursday, Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic.

The European Central Bank also took another small step in rolling back crisis-era stimulus.

Yuan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Yuan flat for the week as Beijing seeks to tame its rise

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Biden warns of 'winter of death' for unvaccinated as Omicron spreads

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Read more stories