ANL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
ASC 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.65%)
ASL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.93%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.49%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.11%)
GGL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.93%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.33%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.31%)
NETSOL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
PAEL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.82%)
POWER 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
SNGP 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.45%)
TELE 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
TRG 106.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.33%)
UNITY 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 35.2 (0.79%)
BR30 18,583 Increased By 236.2 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,907 Increased By 175.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,285 Increased By 70.4 (0.41%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on BoJ

AFP 17 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday after a strong rally in the previous session and falls in US shares as investors awaited a Bank of Japan decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.71 percent or 205.44 points at 28,860.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.38 percent or 7.75 points to 2,005.33.

"Japanese shares are seen dominated by sell orders after falls on Wall Street, with investors keeping their eyes on a Bank of Japan policy decision even though no policy change is expected," said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

Tokyo stocks open higher after Fed decision

The Japanese central bank will conclude a two-day policy meeting later on Friday.

Falls in the US tech-rich Nasdaq index, which ended down 2.5 percent, particularly weighed on the market, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 113.68 yen in early Asian trade, against 113.67 yen in New York on Thursday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toshiba was down 1.14 percent at 4,687 yen, after it laid out measures to improve corporate governance and relationships with shareholders.

Sony Group was down 1.71 percent at 13,800 yen following reports that Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony for half a billion dollars.

Takeda Pharmaceutical was up 0.57 percent at 3,157 yen after the company said it has submitted an approval request for Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine to the Japanese health ministry.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

