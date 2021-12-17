Hong Kong shares start day slightly lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened marginally lower on Friday morning following losses on Wall Street and after the United States imposed fresh sanctions and trade curbs on China as part of a crackdown on its treatment of the country's Uyghur minority.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.05 percent, or 11.72 points, to 23,463.78.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 4.76 points to 3,670.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.19 percent, or 4.80 points to 2,554.51.