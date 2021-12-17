ANL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
ASC 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.65%)
ASL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.93%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.49%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.11%)
GGL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.93%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.33%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.31%)
NETSOL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
PAEL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.82%)
POWER 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
SNGP 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.45%)
TELE 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
TRG 106.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.33%)
UNITY 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 36.7 (0.82%)
BR30 18,584 Increased By 237.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,910 Increased By 179.2 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 72 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Hong Kong shares start day slightly lower

AFP 17 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened marginally lower on Friday morning following losses on Wall Street and after the United States imposed fresh sanctions and trade curbs on China as part of a crackdown on its treatment of the country's Uyghur minority.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.05 percent, or 11.72 points, to 23,463.78.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 4.76 points to 3,670.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.19 percent, or 4.80 points to 2,554.51.

