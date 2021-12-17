Opposition seeks to impede ‘development’ journey: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday the conspirators in the opposition parties were bent upon impeding the development journey.

In line with the vision of PM Imran Khan, the mission of public service would be accelerated as people demand development and prosperity, the CM said, adding: “Only the agenda of public service would prevail while the anarchistic elements have been fully exposed.”

In a statement, the CM said the politics of anarchy would not succeed and the negative politics of the opposition has ended in a fiasco. “Those engaged in criticism for the sake of criticism do not want a solution to the public problems,” he said.

Moreover, talking to a delegation of expatriate Pakistanis, the CM assured to resolve overseas Pakistanis problems on priority basis. Terming the expatriates as an asset of the country, he said the PTI-led government has won their hearts by giving them the right to franchise. The opposition has again exposed by opposing the voting right to the overseas Pakistanis, he deplored.

Meanwhile, the CM in his message on ‘APS Peshawar Martyrs’ Anniversary,’ the CM said the whole nation pays tributes to the immortal sacrifices of APS martyrs’ who unified the nation against the menace of terrorism with their blood.

