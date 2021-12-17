Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
17 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 16, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
383,273,815 197,122,833 11,855,481,421 5,972,767,933
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 804,907,453 (1,155,896,051) (350,988,597)
Local Individuals 10,666,355,733 (10,199,386,325) 466,969,408
Local Corporates 4,450,354,392 (4,566,335,202) (115,980,811)
===============================================================================
