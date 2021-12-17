KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== AGM/E OGM Octopus Digital Ltd # 09-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-12-2021 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 10-12-2021 16-12-2021 Pak Elektron Ltd # 13-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-12-2021 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 14-12-2021 16-12-2021 77.50% (i) 10-12-2021 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-12-2021 17-12-2021 Unity Foods Limitted 13-12-2021 17-12-2021 20.11971229% 09-12-2021 R## Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd # 11-12-2021 18-12-2021 18-12-2021 First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5% (F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021 East West Insurance Company Ltd 16-12-2021 20-12-2021 15% B 14-12-2021 Summit Bank Ltd 16-12-2021 21-12-2021 21-12-2021 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd # 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021 Systems Ltd # 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021 Babri Cotton Mills Ltd # 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd # 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 Telecard Ltd # 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 IMAGE PAKISTAN LTD# 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-12-2021 26-12-2021 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 20-12-2021 27-12-2021 NIL 27-12-2021 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2021 28-12-2021 Blessed Textiles Ltd # 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021 Netsol Technologies Ltd# 23-12-2021 29-12-2021 29-12-2021 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd # 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 27-12-2021 02-Jan-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd # 28-12-2021 04-Jan-2022 04-J an-2022 Avanceon Ltd # 29-12-2021 05-Jan-2022 05-J an-2022 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-12-2021 07-Jan-2022 Siemens Engineering (Pakistan) Ltd 06-Jan-2022 13-Jan-2022 460% (F) 04-J an-2022 13-J an-2022 (BAFLTFC7) Bank ALfalah Ltd 06-J an-2022 15-Jan-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

