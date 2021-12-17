KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
AGM/E OGM
Octopus Digital Ltd # 09-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-12-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 10-12-2021 16-12-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd # 13-12-2021 16-12-2021 16-12-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 14-12-2021 16-12-2021 77.50% (i) 10-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-12-2021 17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted 13-12-2021 17-12-2021 20.11971229% 09-12-2021
R##
Pakistan Hotels Developers
Ltd # 11-12-2021 18-12-2021 18-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5% (F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021
East West Insurance Company
Ltd 16-12-2021 20-12-2021 15% B 14-12-2021
Summit Bank Ltd 16-12-2021 21-12-2021 21-12-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd # 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021
Systems Ltd # 17-12-2021 23-12-2021 23-12-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd # 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd # 17-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
Telecard Ltd # 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
IMAGE PAKISTAN LTD# 18-12-2021 24-12-2021 24-12-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-12-2021 26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 20-12-2021 27-12-2021 NIL 27-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 15-12-2021 28-12-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd # 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd# 21-12-2021 28-12-2021 28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd# 23-12-2021 29-12-2021 29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-12-2021 30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial Chemicals
Ltd # 20-12-2021 30-12-2021 30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank
Ltd 27-12-2021 02-Jan-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd # 28-12-2021 04-Jan-2022 04-J an-2022
Avanceon Ltd # 29-12-2021 05-Jan-2022 05-J an-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Ltd 24-12-2021 07-Jan-2022
Siemens Engineering (Pakistan)
Ltd 06-Jan-2022 13-Jan-2022 460% (F) 04-J an-2022 13-J an-2022
(BAFLTFC7) Bank ALfalah
Ltd 06-J an-2022 15-Jan-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
As per Company Announcement *
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.