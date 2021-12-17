ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
AGM/E OGM
Octopus Digital Ltd #            09-12-2021   16-12-2021   16-12-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd       10-12-2021   16-12-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd #               13-12-2021   16-12-2021   16-12-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              14-12-2021   16-12-2021   77.50% (i)     10-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted             13-12-2021   17-12-2021   20.11971229%   09-12-2021
                                                           R##
Pakistan Hotels Developers
Ltd #                            11-12-2021   18-12-2021   18-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5% (F)         09-12-2021      21-12-2021
East West Insurance Company
Ltd                              16-12-2021   20-12-2021   15% B          14-12-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                  16-12-2021   21-12-2021                                  21-12-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd #                17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                  23-12-2021
Systems Ltd #                    17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                  23-12-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd #         17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd #                      17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
Telecard Ltd #                   18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
IMAGE PAKISTAN LTD#              18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                  24-12-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-12-2021   26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd        20-12-2021   27-12-2021   NIL                            27-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           15-12-2021   28-12-2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd #           21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd#       21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                  28-12-2021
Netsol Technologies Ltd#         23-12-2021   29-12-2021                                  29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2021   30-12-2021
Nimir Industrial Chemicals
Ltd #                            20-12-2021   30-12-2021                                  30-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900% (F)       21-12-2021      30-12-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank
Ltd                              27-12-2021   02-Jan-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #            28-12-2021   04-Jan-2022                               04-J an-2022
Avanceon Ltd #                   29-12-2021   05-Jan-2022                               05-J an-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Ltd                              24-12-2021   07-Jan-2022
Siemens Engineering (Pakistan)
Ltd                             06-Jan-2022   13-Jan-2022   460% (F)     04-J an-2022   13-J an-2022
(BAFLTFC7) Bank ALfalah
Ltd                              06-J an-2022   15-Jan-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tourism: PM says country can earn billions

Covid cases: Pakistan-West Indies ODI series called off

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories