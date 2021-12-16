ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
PML-N candidate poised to win by-polls in PP-206 Khanewal

BR Web Desk 16 Dec 2021

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) looks poised to reclaim Khanewal’s PP-206 constituency as vote count nears completion, Aaj News reported.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of PML-N leader Nishat Ahmed Daha, however, his wife Noreen Nishat is contesting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ticket.

According to unofficial results from 104 out of the total of 183 polling stations, PML-N candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem is leading with 24,787 votes while his competitor, PTI's Noreen Nishat Daha is second in the race with 17,464 votes.

PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins NA-133 by-election, unofficial results show

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Syed Wisaq is in third place with 7,948 votes followed by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan's (TLP) candidate Sheikh Akmal, who is fourth in the run.

Earlier, ECP canceled PTI candidate Noreen Nishat’s vote after she violated the code of conduct. According to Aaj News, the candidate showed the stamped ballot paper to the media after casting her vote.

The polling continued unhindered across the constituency from 8 am to 5 pm. The Election Commission of Pakistan (EC) had established 183 polling stations with 512 polling booths in the constituency, which has a total of 230,698 registered voters.

